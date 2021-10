Full grain leather or novelty leather or calf hair uppers Unlined uppers allow relaxed fit and comfort. Genuine suede leather socklining with perfing in arch for breathability, Molded rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability Zerog: Built with super lightweight materials, this outsole keeps your feet at ease all day long HPO2Flex: Cushioned triangle footbed pattern conforms to the way you walk, providing air circulation, flexibility and superior support