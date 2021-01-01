From david yurman

David Yurman Chatelaine Bracelet with Lavender Amethyst over Hematine

$375.00
In stock
Buy at bloomingdale's

Description

David Yurman Chatelaine Bracelet with Lavender Amethyst over Hematine-Jewelry & Accessories

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com