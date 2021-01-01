Delsey Chatelet 28 Inch Hardside Luggage, One Size , Brown

Named after the famous central district of Paris, this timeless and elegant spinner luggage, CHATELET, offers leather-like accents as well as a deluxe interior. It is made from virgin polycarbonate formulated to achieve the highest standards of extreme temperature and impact resistance. Ever been on a moving bus or train and had your suitcase simply roll away from you? This luggage is equipped with an award-winning brake system. Activated with a button, the brake locks the two front wheels of the luggage preventing the bag from drifting away while allowing travelers to roll the bag on the back two wheels. Made from durable 100% virgin polycarbonate and faux leather accents. Goes great paired with one of our Chatelet Soft Air collection pieces (shoulder bag, backpack, or duffel).Recessed integrated TSA-accepted lock and zip SECURITECH for maximum securityUnique brake system locks two front wheels to prevent bag from rolling awaySilent running double spinner wheels for superior maneuverabilityTwo full packing compartments with tie-down straps and zippered dividerDeluxe interior—soft-touch lining, suitor clip with hanger and shoe and laundry bags10-year international warrantyZip Securitech—double zipper provides additional security for your bag; a Delsey Patent; 24" and 28" onlyExterior is virgin polycarbonate, stronger than normal polycarbonate with faux leather accents​Tracking plate on back of luggage in the event of luggage getting lost - register bag for free at Delsey.com/securityLuggage Types: CheckedIncluded: 1 28" Upright(s) - 20x12.5x28"hClosure Type: ZipperLuggage Side: HardsideLuggage Wheel Type: Spinner WheelsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearLuggage Weight(s): 28 In Upright - 11 PoundsBase Material: 100% PolycarbonateLining Material: NylonOverall Dimensions: 30.25 Height/Inches, 12.75 Depth/Inches, 21 Width/InchesCase Dimensions: 12.75 Depth/Inches, 27.5 Height/Inches, 20 Width/InchesCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported