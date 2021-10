Dress to the nines with this distinctive Ring from the LMJ Origin Collection. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem, "Origin", written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Note: This piece is handmade on a made-to-order basis and is offered in custom ring sizes. Chatoyant red tiger eye is a stone with rich layers of gold, red and brown colors; this stone is known to be mysterious and powerful, bringing about emotional stability and sharpness to ones inner vision.