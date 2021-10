In Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina, in South America, you will surely see the locals, known as Porteños, drinking this traditional herbal beverage called yerba mate. They drink it from a special cup called a mate (sounds like maw-tay) with a metal straw which is called a bombilla. It would not be uncommon to see them drinking it on the bus or on the subway, at the park, or just walking down the street. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem