Cheek Kiss Blush - Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Blush is an ultra-blendable, buildable and lightweight liquid formula that gives cheeks and lips the perfect sheer kiss of color. Features Ultra-blendable and buildable, lightweight creamy liquid formula Multi-use, easy-to-apply blush lets you control the flush factor Available in shades to flatter all skin tones Vegan Cruelty-Free Benefits Infused with skin-loving ingredients like Pomegranate, Rose Extract and Watermelon