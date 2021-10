One of Charlotte Tilbury's personal favorites thanks to its universally flattering powers, this two-tone 'Swish and Glow' blusher is a handy compact with a finely milled outer color to swipe across your cheekbones and a lighter second one to swirl onto the apples. - 'Pillow Talk Intense' features rich rose and nude-pink shades inspired by the iconic [lipstick id955031] - LightFlex Technology guarantees luminous coverage