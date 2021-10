Tony Little Cheeks® Fit Body Water-Repellent Puffer Boot Make tracks this season in these comfy water-repellent boots that won't weigh you down. The traction and durability of a hiker boot paired with a gel insole and memory foam arch to create your new favorite for winter walks. What You Get Puffer boots 1-Year VIP Trainer card Cheeks 10 Important Steps to Losing Weight the Right Way insert