Cheer for Olivia, Show Support Be On Team Olivia | 90s Style Tote Bag

Cheer for Olivia, show support: be on Team Olivia. In a gorgeous vintage 90s color scheme. Great for cheering on your friend or daughter with the name Olivia, be it in her favorite sports or in any other competition. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.