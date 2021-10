This Cheer Mom design features a vintage sunset graphic distressed for that vintage look, plus text saying Cheer Mom and a fun cheerleader graphic. Designed for cheer moms to show their pride in their cheerleader daughters or sons, or for any cheerleader to give to their loving and supporting mom. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.