Pleats Please Issey Miyake Cheer Sleeveless Dress

Modern draped dress with a pop-art geometric motif. Finished with an iconic pleated texture for a rich look. Roundneck Cap sleeves Slip-on styling Polyester Machine wash Made in Japan SIZE & FIT About 39" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) Please note: Variation between sizes is found primarily in length, not width. Typical variation between sizes is total garment length of approximately 1". Designer Lifestyle - Issey Miyake > Pleats Please Issey Miyake > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Pleats Please Issey Miyake. Color: Beige. Size: XL.