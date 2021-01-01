A chypre floral fragrance for women. Fresh, tasty, tropical, powdery & enlivening. Perfect for all occasions. Launch year: 2020. Top notes: Litchi, Blueberry, Grapefruit. Heart notes: Champagne, Rose, Lily-of-the-valley. Base notes: Musk, Cedar, Patchouli. Design house: Blumarine. Scent name: Cheers On The Terrace. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 3.4 oz. Barcode: 8058045424970. Blumarine - Cheers On The Terrace Eau De Toilette Spray 100ml/3.4oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.