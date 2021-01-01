Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bangle bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands. Index markers at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 8.22 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Casual watch style. Calvin Klein Cheers Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch K8N2364W.