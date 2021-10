Kick back in the pool with the Margaritaville Cheeseburger in Paradise Pool Float. Oversized and built for one, this lounger delivers a fun, laid-back design to represent your favorite artist. A heavy-duty, PVC construction and cross link embossed pattern makes this Margaritaville float great for the seasons yet to come! FEATURES: For lounging at the pool Large, oversized design Built for one person Cross link embossed construction Heavy-duty PVC gauge 56” diameter Fun, realistic print