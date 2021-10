Ieena for Mac Duggal cocktail dress in cheetah print with metallic details. V neckline. Long puff sleeves. Ruched bodice. Body-conscious silhouette. Hits mid-thigh. Center back zipper. Polyester. Spot clean. Imported. Model is 5'10"/177cm. Shipping Direct from Vendor, usually ships within 7 business days. Returns Information: Merchandise cannot be returned if the tags are removed.