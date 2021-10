A self-tie defines the waist of this cheetah-print midi dress, cut with a tiered skirt. V-neck Short sleeves with elasticized cuffs Button front Adjustable self-tie waist Tiered skirt Polyester/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 29 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Michael Michael Kors > Michael Michael Kors > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MICHAEL Michael Kors. Color: Chocolate. Size: Medium.