Stella McCartney Chelsea Trousers Ankle Trousers

Crisply pleated seaming adds billowing movement to these high waisted ankle trousers creating a sleek piece that can transition from day to night. Banded waist Front zip fly Side seam pockets Pleated seams Banded cuffs Viscose/acetate/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 26" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND From interning at Christian Lacroix at 16 to her role as Chlo??'s Creative Director, Stella McCartney made a name for herself in the fashion industry well before the launch of her own brand in 2001. Since its inception, McCartney has remained dedicated to sustainability and taken an ethically minded design approachnever using leather, feathers, skin or fur in any of her pieces. Today, the brand is renowned for its bold, feminine ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as its foray into menswear, kids' clothing and fragrances. Advanced European - Stella Mccartney Rtw > Stella Mccartney > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Stella McCartney. Color: Black. Size: 8.