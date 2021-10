Graphic vertical stripes elevates the classic blouse to a statement piece. Point collar Long sleeves Button placket Button barrel cuffs Shirttail hem Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 27 from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Kooples > The Kooples > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Kooples. Color: Black White. Size: Medium.