Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Unidirectional rotating silver-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with black hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Push/pull crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 8.5 in. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Rudiger Chemnitz White Dial Mens Watch R2000-04-001L.