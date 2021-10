Are you looking for a unique and funny tee for yourself or for a gift? If you're from North Carolina and you've ever been in an elevator, this is funny. Good for men, women, children, wives, husband, son, daughter, mom, dad, girlfriend, or boyfriend. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.