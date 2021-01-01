Beloved Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose Body Cream - 10oz

Love Beauty and Planet is committed to small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, every day. A delicate blend of sweet cherry blossom and tea rose, our Beloved Cherry Blossom and Tea Rose Body Cream leaves dry skin lusciously softer and visibly smoother. With plant-based moisturizers, our body cream and lotion is also paraben-free. This body lotion is infused with essential oils and 92percent naturally derived ingredients, a nourishing blend that delivers lusciously softer and visibly smoother skin. It's also vegan, PETA certified cruelty-free, loaded with scents infused with ethically sourced oils and extracts, and packaged in jars made of 100percent recycled plastic. What’s the best way to use this fragrant, feel-good lotion? You know it - massage liberally into skin. For best results, use daily. This body cream is best paired with the complete Cherry Blossom and Tea Rose collection for an immersive sensory experience for bath and body! Love this scent? Our collection of Beloved by Love Beauty and Planet Body Creams are superbly crafted with ethically sourced oils and extracts from around the world. Join our beautiful movement by picking up one of our products today. Plus, for more body lotion, body creams, or body oil products, take a look at our Instagram and website.