Chartreuse green leaves with dangling red cherries on locking french hooks. Reminiscent of bakelite from the 1930's & 40's, these molded leaves are made of hand-polished resin. The deep red cherries are made of glass and are hand-wired to the antiqued brass hooks. Leaf Measurement: 1-1/2 inches long x 1 inch widePrice: $69.00