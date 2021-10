Give this chess design with white chess pieces as a gift for a chess player who likes to play chess and is a pensioner. Wear this garment at the next chess tournament or at the chess club. Chess gift for chess players who are in retirement and retirement with an illustration of white and black chess figures and the funny saying "Endlich Rentner mehr Zeit für Chess". Chess design for all the others like to set chess matt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem