Chess Gift Move Forward And Say Checkmate Chessmaster Master Tote Bag

Move forward, battle and say checkmate, gift design for those who don't give up on any goal or dream, and instead move forward all the time. Move forward and say checkmate to the battle with this inspirational gift design. Order yours now! Do you love to checkmate your opponent? Do you like chess games? Then this cool chess design is for everyone who loves to play strategy games and chess on a chessboard. Perfect Grandmaster Gift 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.