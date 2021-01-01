Chess Player I Suck A Chess Chessboard Chessmen Chess Tote Bag

If you are a chess player and you love to play chess or any strategy games, this will be a great chess clothing for you. Chess players who love chess pieces outfit will like this fantastic board gaming clothing. Awesome for men, women, chess team players chess coach, board game fan, tabletop games fan who likes the chess clothes. A funny design with chess piece and chess board is perfect the next chess game tournament or family board game night. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.