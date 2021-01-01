The Jambu Chestnut is the perfect boot that has a fashion-forward exterior with an incredibly comfortable interior that will easily make this your go-to choice this season. Full grain leather upper with snake-printed leather trim. Features decorative lacing for an added touch of style. Boot has a SATRA-certified water-resistant construction. Inside zipper closure for easy on and off. Soft leather lining for a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Lightly cushioned leather footbed with memory foam that cradles the foot for daylong comfort. All Terra Traction outsole features partially-recycled, compressed rubber for superior traction and lasting wear. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.