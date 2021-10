Directly from Tory Burch - Go the distance in our Chevron Nylon Packable Jacket, which easily folds into a hands-free pouch when not in use. Made from lightweight tech nylon, the layer is water-repellent and wind-resistant. It is finished with our signature chevron graphic, ergonomic sleeves for freedom of movement and a hood to protect you from the elements. Tory Burch Official Site.