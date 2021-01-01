Cinq Sept Cheyenne Embroidered Brooch Blazer Jacket

Stitched embroidery and embellished details at the collar add glamour to this sleek single button blazer. Winged lapels Long sleeves Front single breasted closure Waist flap pockets Embellished collar details Stitched embroidery Triacetate/polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Black Multi. Size: 00.