CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray - 8.5 oz., One Size

Superior thermal protection spray that works from the inside out, helping protect hair from thermal damage and breakage with a weightless formula and no added build up. This weightless thermal protection spray allows you to create multiple textures while strengthening your hair and protecting against damaging heat. Weightless formula leaves no buildupPositively charged silk molecules interlock into hair's natural structure to build strength and resilienceIonic and cationic hydration interlink technology improves moisture and shineCHI 44 ceramic thermal styling helps protect hair from daily use of thermal toolsWorks from the inside outHelps to seal the cuticle and works to prevent future damageVitamins and proteins add essential moistureIdeal for use with all CHI irons and dryersSuitable for all hair typesHow to use: Mist on damp hair, directing the spray closer to the scalp to create volume prior to drying. When styling, lightly mist each strand of hair, then press.JCPenney limits the sale of all salon products and salon special purchases to 8 of any one item, up to a maximum of 12 items, per customer, per month.