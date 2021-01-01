CHI Leaf Me In The Tropics 1" Flat Iron, One Size

The CHIBe Flamazing Ceramic Hairstyling Iron is an ideal tool for all your creative styling and finishing needs. The smooth gliding plates straighten hair in fewer passes, allowing for faster styling. Features 1 in. Ceramic floating plates40 second heat upMax temperature of up to 392Â°F11 ft. Professional length swivel cord for tangle preventionDual voltage for international travel, but requires an adapter2 Year manufacturer's warrantyFlash quick 30-second heat upConcerns: Straight + SmoothHow to Use: Take 1-2 inch sections of hair. Hold section of hair above the root, clamp the iron at the root of the hair and move the iron slowly to the end of the hair. # of Heat Settings: 1Features: Fast HeatingConcerns: Straight + SmoothWattage (watts): 45wPlate Size: 1 InchCord Length (ft.): 11 FtMaximum Temp (f): 392 Degrees FBase Material: 90% Ceramic, 10% Other 5% Or LessCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported