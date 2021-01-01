Lovers + Friends Chiara Pant in Beige. - size XS (also in L, XL, XXS) Lovers + Friends Chiara Pant in Beige. - size XS (also in L, XL, XXS) Self: 100% polyWaistband Lining: 100% rayon. Made in Sri Lanka. Machine wash. Elastic drawstring waistband. Side seam slits. Open-knit floral eyelet fabric. Please note: undergarments not included. 23 at the knee narrows to 21 at the leg opening. LOVF-WP528. ACP400 U21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.