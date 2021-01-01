Onia Chiara Shimmer Soft Stripes Bikini Bottom

Designed to flatter curves, the Chiara swim bottom is a seamless, mid-rise style with a dipped front and a rounded, minimal-coverage back. It has wide sides for a comfortable fit at the hips and a high-cut leg for elongating effect. Inflected with Lurex thread for a light-catching effect, Onia's shimmer swim fabric is exceptionally soft, with great stretch. It's been specially sourced for its durability, resistance to pilling over time and colorfastness against UV sunrays as well as chlorinated and salt waters. Content + Care. 80% Nylon, 14% metallic, 6% spandex Hand wash Imported