Isabel Marant Etoile Chiara Sweater in Pink. - size 38/6 (also in 34/2) Isabel Marant Etoile Chiara Sweater in Pink. - size 38/6 (also in 34/2) Self: 70% cotton 30% wool Rib: 61% cotton 26% wool 11% polyamide 2% elastane. Hand wash cold. Padded shoulders. Ribbed cuffs and hem. Knit fabric. Imported. ISAR-WK23. PU1510-21P048E. The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Etoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Etoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.