Chiari Malformation Family Awareness Girlfriend Wings Suppor Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Girlfriend Chiari Malformation support, Chiari Malformation Niece, Chiari Malformation nephew, Chiari Malformation son, Chiari Malformation daughter, Chiari Malformation baby, K12Chiari Malformation Girlfriend, Ch 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.