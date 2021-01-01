Chic Modern Pastel Blush Pink Camo - Cute Camouflage Pattern Tote Bag

Equal parts refined and outdoorsy, this chic camo design features a modern camouflage pattern in pastel blush pink for an elegant and unique look Perfect gift for camo lovers, hunters with cool style, girls who love hunting, or women hunters, this chic pink design is both adventurous and glam 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.