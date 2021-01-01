Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel set with crystals. Gold (crystral pave) dial with black hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Chic Series. Fashion watch style. Christian Van Sant Chic Quartz Gold Dial Ladies Watch CV4842.