Chicago Blue Orange Cool Chicago Vintage Football Touchdown Premium T-Shirt

Chicago football buffs show it by wearing the best Chicago fan football fashion and this Chicago fan design is a cool look for Chicago football tailgates or Chicago baseball gamedays Chicago retro & vintage Chicago art design features a cool Chicago original football art design thats the best Chicago gift for Chicago IL fanatics on xmas or a cool gift for Chicago Dad Days thats unique This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.