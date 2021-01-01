Chicken Recipes: Over 65+ Low Carb Chicken Recipes, Dump Dinners Recipes, Quick & Easy Cooking Recipes, Antioxidants & Phytochemicals, Soups Stews and

How Can You Go Wrong With Superfoods-Only Diet? FACT:Way too many of us live in a state of poor health, lethargy and moderate obesity. We live with headaches, back pain, inflammation, arthritis, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, skin problems, insomnia and cancer - they're all the byproducts of modern western diet, based on processed food. Superfoods are foods and the medicine and they can help with all these symptoms!! Chicken Recipes - 4th edition book contains low carb chicken recipes from my other Superfoods books. All recipes are created with 100% Superfoods ingredients. This 175+ pages long book contains recipes for: • Superfoods Stews, Chilies and Curries • Superfoods Chicken Soups • Superfoods Chicken Stir Fries • Superfoods Chicken Salads Most of the meals can be prepared in under 15 minutes. Each recipe combines Superfoods ingredients that deliver astonishing amounts of antioxidants, essential fatty acids (like omega-3), minerals, vitamins, and more. Our Food Should Be Our Medicine And Our Medicine Should Be Our Food. - Hippocrates 460 - 370 BC The best thing about Superfoods Diet is that it will keep your appetite and cravings under control and it will balance your hormones. It's nearly impossible to lose fat if your hormones are out of balance. Superfoods Diet works because it's return to the type of food your body naturally craves and was designed for. Whole foods Superfoods is the food humans consumed for literally millions of years. Superfoods are nutritionally dense foods that are widely available and which offer tremendous dietary and healing potential. Superfoods diet forbids processed foods, hybridized foods, gluten foods and high glycemic foods. There is nothing super in any of the processed foods or today's hybridized wheat, corn, soy or potatoes. Processed food is the main reason why people suffer from inflammations and why their hormones are out of balance.Superfoods Diet is the only diet that doesn't restrict any major type of food. If features: • Healthy Fats: Olive Oil, Nuts, Seeds, Coconut Oil, Avocado • Proteins: Salmon, Beans, Organic Chicken, Grass-Fed Beef, Pork Tenderloin, Lentils • Non-gluten Carbs: Fruits, Vegetables, Oats, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Buckwheat • Simple non-processed Dairy: Greek Yogurt, Farmer's Cheese, Goat Cheese • Antioxidants: Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Cacaa, Cinnamon, Berries Superfoods are basically nutrients packed foods especially beneficial for health and well-being. After eating these superior sources of anti-oxidants and essential nutrients for only a week or two you will: • Start losing weight and boost energy • Get rid of sugar or junk food cravings • Lower your blood sugar and stabilize your insulin level • Detox your body from years of eating processed foods • Lower your blood pressure and your cholesterol • Fix your hormone imbalance and boost immunity • Increase your stamina and libido • Get rid of inflammations in your body Would You Like To Know More? Download and start getting healthier today. Scroll to the top of the page and select the buy button.