Chicken Whisper Farmer Farmer Farmer Gift Funny Chicken T-Shirt

This cool funny chicken whisper outfit in a retro vintage look is the perfect gift for all farmers, farmers and children who have a special wire to chickens, hens, chicks and the rooster. Ideal for those who love animals and agriculture. Great Christmas or birthday gift idea for all chicken whisperers who like to stay in the yard chicken coop. Perfect for women, men and men, boys and girls and children as a birthday gift or Christmas gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem