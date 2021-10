Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities.It cannot touch my mind, my heart, and my soul .We'are there to keep you going when you feel lost and hopeless. They may just be words, but they could be exactly what other people need to hear. Don't lose hope.When the sun goes down, the stars come out. The Tee is Great Present For mom, aunt, grandma,sister, daughter, wife , friends and Cancer Supporter Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem