Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Ribbon In September We Wear Tote Bag

Childhood cancer awareness apparel for grandma, grandpa, mom, or dad who has a child battling childhood cancer like leukemia neuroblastoma. For September childhood cancer survivors month. I wear this rainbow for my son, daughter, warrior, grandchild! Wear with your childhood cancer awareness pins or childhood cancer awareness stickers. September is childhood cancer awareness month. Great to wear on the oncology unit with your grandson or granddaughter, son or daughter during chemotherapy treatments. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.