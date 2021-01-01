From childhood cancer childhood cancer gifts

Childhood Cancer Cure Childhood Cancer Survivor Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Childhood Cancer Gift For Any Childhood Cancer, Gold Ribbon, Childhood Cancer Survivor. Makes A Perfect Gift For Anyone Intrested In Fight Childhood Cancer And Cure Childhood Cancer. Makes A Great Childhood Cancer Gift For Any Childhood Cancer Mom Or Dad. Perfect For Anyone Intrested In Gold Ribbon And Childhood Cancer Survivor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com