Childhood Cancer Warrior - Sideways Military-Style Awareness Tote Bag

If you know or love someone who is childhood cancer or pediatric cancer, this vertical sideways, military-style stencil lettering warrior design is for you. whether you're a kids cancer warrior or survivor, this design is perfect for raising awareness. Be an inspiration to others with this inspirational sideways, vertical golden awareness ribbon design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.