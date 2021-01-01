Bronze case with a brown leather strap. Fixed bronze bezel. Black dial with black hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 9 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 46 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Chimera Series. Casual watch style. U-Boat Chimera Chronograph Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch 8526.