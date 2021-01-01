Ippolita Chimera Hammered Two-Tone Dome Ring

From the Chimera Collection. This statement ring celebrates Ippolita's craftsmanship, pairing a sterling silver shank with an 18K gold bonded domed top, whose surface is hammered by hand, revealing the mark of the maker. 18K gold bonded Sterling silver Imported ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Silver > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Silver. Size: 7.