Ippolita Chimera Sterling Silver & 18K Gold Classico Sculptured Large Link Toggle Bracelet

From the Chimera Collection. Gold circular links join this custom oversized hammered two-tone chain bracelet. Sterling silver 18K yellow gold Toggle closure Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 8.5 ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in 18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Silver > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Silver. Size: 8.5.