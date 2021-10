For pull-ups, push-ups, chin-ups, dips, crunches, and more - Size: 37' x 18.8' x 21.6' This multi function training bar that combines every exercise you need to build a powerful upper body. Its the ultimate body sculpting and strength building tool that helps shape the upper body and tones your midsection. Can be used for pull-ups, push-ups, chin-ups, dips, crunches, and more.