Bond No. 9 Chinatown Eau De Parfum Vial Spray, 0.06 Ounce (Pack Of 5) Top notes are peach blossoms and bergamot, the base is made of patchouli, cedar, warm and soft vanilla, sandalwood, cardamom, and Guiac wood. Airline approved, TSA approved Great way to try before you buy Convenient size for samples, purses or bags, and travel