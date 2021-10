Mahjong Chinese Tile Game. Stick Suit , Wheel Suits, Number Suits Wind Tiles Dragon Tiles Flower Tiles Season Tiles Great to wear to the casino for laughs. Mahjong Set Pung Chow Kong Draw Great Way to learn how to play mahjong. Love Mahjong then this is the best design for you to learn and interact. Great for mahjong tournaments or just playing for fun. north south east west zhong fa bai Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem