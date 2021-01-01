From the asian way of life

Chinese New Year Lanterns 2022 Tiger Calligraphy Vietnamese Premium T-Shirt

Description

The chinese new year festival is one of the biggest part in chinese or asian culture. The celebration is always in January and each year stand for an animal: rat, buffalo, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, male chicken, dog or pig. This tee is the perfect gift for family members, friends or people with chinese / asian ancestry and roots as well for chinese horoscope lovers. This year, 2021 is the year of the ox and buffalo. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

